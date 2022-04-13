-$0.15 EPS Expected for comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) This Quarter

Analysts expect comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for comScore’s earnings. comScore posted earnings of ($0.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that comScore will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.38) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for comScore.

Get comScore alerts:

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. comScore had a negative net margin of 13.89% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $96.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SCOR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of comScore from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of comScore in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ SCOR opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $215.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.70. comScore has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $5.25.

In other news, insider William Paul Livek acquired 130,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $330,205.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of comScore in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of comScore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of comScore by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 212,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 56,376 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of comScore by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,833,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,142,000 after buying an additional 84,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in comScore by 5,698.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 38,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

About comScore (Get Rating)

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; and StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on comScore (SCOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.