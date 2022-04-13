$0.04 EPS Expected for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.15. Adient posted earnings of $1.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 96.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Adient will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $5.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Adient.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Adient from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Adient in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Adient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Adient in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.20.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.99. The company had a trading volume of 12,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,311. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.91. Adient has a 1-year low of $30.53 and a 1-year high of $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adient by 792.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Adient by 36,420.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Adient by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Adient by 34.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

