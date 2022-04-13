$0.01 EPS Expected for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is $0.00. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AngioDynamics.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.32 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 12.99%. AngioDynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on AngioDynamics from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 9,836 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,279,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $173,197,000 after buying an additional 38,202 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 464,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,809,000 after buying an additional 8,541 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 624,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after acquiring an additional 12,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AngioDynamics stock opened at $23.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.98 million, a PE ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 0.93. AngioDynamics has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

