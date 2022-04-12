Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Shares Purchased by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,574 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd owned approximately 0.49% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZYNE. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 17,056 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Zynerba Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ZYNE opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.11. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $6.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.22.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZYNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZYNE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically-produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.