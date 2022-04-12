Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) Receives $7.18 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.18.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Zymergen from $10.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. HSBC raised shares of Zymergen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 8th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zymergen in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Zymergen from $13.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

In related news, insider Zachariah Serber sold 21,730 shares of Zymergen stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $103,434.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Aaron Kimball sold 25,000 shares of Zymergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,098 shares of company stock worth $660,788 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windsor Group LTD acquired a new stake in Zymergen in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zymergen during the 3rd quarter worth $2,107,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zymergen during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Zymergen in the third quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Zymergen by 28.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,506,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,842,000 after purchasing an additional 336,702 shares during the period. 48.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZY stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.08. 82,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,577. The company has a market cap of $214.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.93. Zymergen has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.03. Zymergen had a negative net margin of 2,160.81% and a negative return on equity of 213.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zymergen will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

Zymergen Inc design, develop, and commercialize microbes, molecules, and materials. It offers an automation solution comprising reconfigurable automation carts, a modular hardware building blocks that allow for assembly of work cells customized for the particular needs of a lab; and automation control software, a cloud-based software used to control integrated automation systems.

