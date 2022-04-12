Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,042 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth $449,898,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,468,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,307,000 after buying an additional 1,299,653 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 3,661,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,355,000 after buying an additional 20,489 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,152,000 after buying an additional 1,262,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,593,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,365,000 after buying an additional 40,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $123,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BRO stock opened at $72.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.62 and a 52 week high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $738.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.81%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.11.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

