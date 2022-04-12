Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 14,733 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,733 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 32,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $83.27 on Tuesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.59 and a 12-month high of $94.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.24 and a 200-day moving average of $83.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 4.21.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $449.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $1,163,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $128,517.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,522 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,165 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

