Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Stock Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,610 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,234,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 21.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 868,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,502,000 after purchasing an additional 154,696 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 11.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 74,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 17.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VNO opened at $41.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $50.91. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 78.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.52.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $421.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VNO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

