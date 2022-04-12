Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,017 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dynatrace by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,153,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,543,000 after purchasing an additional 367,611 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Dynatrace by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,810,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,038,000 after purchasing an additional 476,189 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Dynatrace by 0.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,768,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,363,000 after purchasing an additional 28,954 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,880,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Dynatrace by 1.9% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,930,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,929,000 after purchasing an additional 73,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $43.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $80.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.29 and its 200 day moving average is $57.37.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $240.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on DT. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.68.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 2,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $116,379.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $26,050.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,131 shares of company stock valued at $397,957. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

