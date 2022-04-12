Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,529 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 170.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 3,461.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 4,444.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 195.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $274,999,998.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $22.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.84. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 5.40%. Newell Brands’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.17%.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

