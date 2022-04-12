Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 29,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,519,000 after buying an additional 6,194 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 54,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $589.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.91. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $524.19 and a one year high of $832.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $587.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $673.54.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 145.28%. The company had revenue of $732.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.01 EPS. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current year.

BIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

