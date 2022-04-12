Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,838 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after buying an additional 39,276 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after buying an additional 111,654 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 18,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHC stock opened at $22.82 on Tuesday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.59.

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.19. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 708.85% and a negative net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Bausch Health Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BHC. TheStreet cut Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $86,574.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 6,338 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $150,971.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,324 shares of company stock valued at $429,751 over the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

