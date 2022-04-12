Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 1,386 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,180 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Signature Bank by 63.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Signature Bank by 180.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Signature Bank by 61.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank stock opened at $270.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.77. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $216.00 and a 1-year high of $374.76.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $569.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 20.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.90%.

Several analysts have commented on SBNY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.62.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

