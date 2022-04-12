Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,333 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Discovery were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DISCK. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Discovery by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,463,000 after purchasing an additional 34,993 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Discovery by 128.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 230,750 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Discovery by 4.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Discovery by 3.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Discovery by 1.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCK stock opened at $24.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.56. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.14. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.86 and a 1 year high of $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

