ZOO Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO) Insider Phillip Blundell Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

ZOO Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO – Get Rating) insider Phillip Blundell acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.54) per share, for a total transaction of £5,900 ($7,688.30).

Shares of ZOO stock opened at GBX 120.50 ($1.57) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 120.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 123.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.72, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. ZOO Digital Group plc has a one year low of GBX 96.20 ($1.25) and a one year high of GBX 154 ($2.01). The firm has a market cap of £106.44 million and a P/E ratio of -30.13.

About ZOO Digital Group

ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based localisation and digital distribution services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through three segments: Localisation, Digital Packaging, and Software Solutions. The company offers localisation services, including subtitling, dubbing, captioning, and audio description services; and media services, such as content preparation, packaging, QC, delivery, metadata preparation, and asset health check services for content creators that distribute TV shows and movies.

