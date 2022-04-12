Zilliqa (ZIL) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.35 Billion

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $1.35 billion and $1.22 billion worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.90 or 0.00293536 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006015 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000690 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $712.39 or 0.01804209 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 139% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003430 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,930,738,949 coins and its circulating supply is 12,639,271,796 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

