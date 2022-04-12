Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,030 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,094 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Zendesk worth $18,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Zendesk by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Zendesk during the third quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZEN traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.44. The stock had a trading volume of 9,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,114. Zendesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.90 and a twelve month high of $155.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.81 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 30.17% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zendesk news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $5,171,985.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,727 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total transaction of $967,252.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,074 shares of company stock worth $13,858,464 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ZEN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zendesk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zendesk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.30.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

