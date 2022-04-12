Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) PT Lowered to $400.00

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $470.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $539.14.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Shares of ZBRA opened at $408.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $426.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $510.15. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $375.63 and a twelve month high of $615.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.62.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 18.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 111.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,552,000 after buying an additional 591,608 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,155,927,000 after purchasing an additional 462,751 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $266,928,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,325,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.