Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) to “Hold”

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Teva faces challenges in the form of generic erosion of some branded drugs including Copaxone, pricing erosion in the U.S. generics business, a high debt load and a sparse branded pipeline. Nonetheless, new drugs Austedo and Ajovy are emerging as significant drivers of sales growth. With improving operational efficiencies, significant debt reduction over the past four years, and improving fundamentals, we believe the company may return to growth in a couple of years. Teva, however, is involved in an opioid litigation and faces DOJ investigations on allocations of price fixing. A potential settlement on opioid litigation in the next 12 months can be an important catalyst for the stock. There are concerns about Teva’s generic products’ growth due to the lack of new growth drivers following limited launches. Teva’s shares have outperformed the industry year to date.”

TEVA has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Argus lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

TEVA stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.23. 267,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,145,533. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.22. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $11.55.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Eli Shani sold 5,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $43,231.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $52,519.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,011 shares of company stock worth $188,598 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 132,350,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,109,000 after buying an additional 13,474,099 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,541,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,877,000 after buying an additional 785,802 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.6% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 21,284,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,317,000 after buying an additional 1,494,519 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 19.6% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 19,564,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,558,000 after buying an additional 3,210,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,186,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,500 shares in the last quarter. 47.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

