Zacks Investment Research Upgrades First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) to Buy

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.11% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp distinguished itself by providing innovative marketing strategies and novel products to attract clients. Besides the branches and lending offices, the Corporation has offered a telephone information service called Telebanco since 1983. This was the first telebanking service offered in Puerto Rico. The Corporation’s clients have access to an extensive ATM network all over the world. The Corporation was the first in Puerto Rico to open on weekends and the first to offer in-store branches to its clients. “

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FBP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

NYSE FBP traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,243,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,485. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.20. First BanCorp. has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $16.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.92.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $214.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $303,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First BanCorp. (Get Rating)

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First BanCorp. (FBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.