Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fathom Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services principally in the South, Atlantic, Southwest and Western parts of the United States. Fathom Holdings Inc. is based in Cary, North Carolina. “

Separately, Roth Capital cut their target price on Fathom from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

FTHM stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $147.55 million, a P/E ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.18. Fathom has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $38.16.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Fathom had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $95.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fathom will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTHM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fathom by 789.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 45,357 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Fathom by 50.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Fathom in the second quarter worth about $267,000. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in Fathom by 41.6% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 80,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fathom by 4.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.23% of the company’s stock.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

