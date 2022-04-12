Zacks Investment Research Lowers Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Skylight Health Group Inc. is a healthcare services and technology company. It operates multi-state primary care health network comprised of physical practices providing services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory/diagnostic testing. Skylight Health Group Inc. is based in TORONTO. “
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SLHG. Mackie upgraded shares of Skylight Health Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Skylight Health Group from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.44.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth $332,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skylight Health Group in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Skylight Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Skylight Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 0.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Skylight Health Group (Get Rating)
Skylight Health Group Inc operates as a healthcare services and technology company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Colombia. It operates the US multi-state primary care health network, which provides a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, and laboratory/diagnostic testing.
