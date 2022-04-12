Zacks Investment Research Lowers Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) to Hold

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2022

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHGGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Skylight Health Group Inc. is a healthcare services and technology company. It operates multi-state primary care health network comprised of physical practices providing services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory/diagnostic testing. Skylight Health Group Inc. is based in TORONTO. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SLHG. Mackie upgraded shares of Skylight Health Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Skylight Health Group from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.44.

SLHG opened at $1.02 on Friday. Skylight Health Group has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.01. The firm has a market cap of $40.24 million and a PE ratio of -4.08.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth $332,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skylight Health Group in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Skylight Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Skylight Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 0.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Skylight Health Group (Get Rating)

Skylight Health Group Inc operates as a healthcare services and technology company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Colombia. It operates the US multi-state primary care health network, which provides a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, and laboratory/diagnostic testing.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skylight Health Group (SLHG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG)

Receive News & Ratings for Skylight Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skylight Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.