Zacks Investment Research Lowers RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RenovoRx Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It developed a therapy platform targeting difficult-to-treat tumors. RenovoRx Inc. is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California. “

Shares of RNXT stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. RenovoRx has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $16.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.25.

RenovoRx ( NASDAQ:RNXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. On average, analysts anticipate that RenovoRx will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in shares of RenovoRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $368,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RenovoRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RenovoRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in RenovoRx in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RenovoRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RenovoRx Company Profile

RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, a drug and device combination consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

