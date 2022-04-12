Zacks Investment Research Lowers Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) to Sell

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rekor Systems Inc. is the parent of Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc. It provides advanced vehicle recognition systems, powered by OpenALPR software, which improve the accuracy of license plate reads and also identify the make, model and color of vehicles. The company’s products used for law enforcement, security and surveillance, electronic toll collection, parking operations, banking and insurance, logistics, traffic management and customer loyalty. Rekor Systems Inc., formerly known as Novume Solutions Inc., is based in Chantilly, Virginia. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Rekor Systems from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

NASDAQ REKR opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. Rekor Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $25.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average of $7.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 112,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 39,226 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,264,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,832,000 after purchasing an additional 79,668 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 716.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 16,846 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,268,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,861,000 after purchasing an additional 188,609 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and implements transformative mission-critical intelligent infrastructure solutions and services for transportation management, public safety, and commercial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Rekor One Traffic Management solutions, including software modules for roadway monitoring and response, an incident detection and management solution; traffic and infrastructure analytics to capture data for roadway and infrastructure analytics and planning; and live and archival traffic view for situational awareness of what is happening on roadways.

