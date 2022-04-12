Zacks Investment Research Lowers Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Planet Labs Inc. is a provider of global, daily satellite imagery and geospatial solutions. It offer mission-critical data, advanced insights, and software solutions principally to agriculture, forestry, intelligence, education and finance companies. Planet Labs Inc., formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc. IV, is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Get Planet Labs PBC alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.38.

Shares of Planet Labs PBC stock opened at $5.03 on Friday. Planet Labs PBC has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $12.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.37.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PL. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Labs PBC (Get Rating)

Planet Labs PBC provides daily satellite data and insights about earth. The company designs, builds, and operates earth observation fleet of imaging satellites, capturing, and compiling data. It serves agriculture, civil government, defense and intelligence, drought response, education and research, energy and infrastructure, finance and insurance, forestry and land use, mapping, maritime, sustainability, and federal sectors.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Planet Labs PBC (PL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Labs PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Labs PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.