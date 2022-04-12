Zacks Investment Research Lowers ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) to Hold

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $55.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 2.34% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “onsemi is benefiting from broad-based strength across industrial, computing, consumer and automotive end-markets for both silicon carbide and insulated-gate bipolar transistor-based products. The company continues to gain traction among electric vehicle manufacturers. onsemi gained from a strong demand environment, particularly for power and sensing products in automotive and industrial end markets. The company has entered long-term supply agreements, which are expected to position it for long-term sustainable growth. However, rising inflation and supply chain constraints are still present, especially for certain products that its foundry partners manufacture. onsemi anticipates the demand to continue outpacing supply throughout 2022. Shares of onsemi have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ON traded up $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.74. 355,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,614,343. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.97 and its 200 day moving average is $58.45. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.45.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $196,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,055 shares of company stock valued at $3,162,479. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.8% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

