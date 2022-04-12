Zacks Investment Research Lowers Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) to Sell

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inotiv Inc. is a pharmaceutical development company. It involved in providing contract research services and monitoring instruments to emerging pharmaceutical companies. Inotiv Inc., formerly known as Bioanalytical Systems Inc., is based in WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. “

Get Inotiv alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inotiv in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Inotiv from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Inotiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

NOTV opened at $24.72 on Tuesday. Inotiv has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $60.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.35 million, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.70). Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 49.16%. The firm had revenue of $84.21 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inotiv will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inotiv news, COO John Gregory Beattie bought 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.71 per share, with a total value of $137,518.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Harkness bought 38,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.65 per share, for a total transaction of $765,721.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 56,524 shares of company stock worth $1,165,916 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Inotiv by 41.4% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Inotiv by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 24,550 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Inotiv in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in Inotiv in the fourth quarter valued at $1,384,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Inotiv in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Inotiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inotiv (NOTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.