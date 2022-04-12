Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LEGAL & GENERAL is a leading UK risk, savings and investment group. Legal & General today provides life assurance and other financial protection products, annuities and long-term savings products including ISA’s and pensions. With over £250 billion in funds under management, it is also the largest investor for UK pension funds. Legal & General has over 5.5 million UK customers. Their products are sold through over thirty bank and building society relationships, through Independent Financial Advisers and also directly to customers. Legal & General Assurance Society Limited, their principal operating company, is one of Europe’s top rated life companies for financial strength, with an AA+ rating from Standard & Poor’s and Aa1 from Moody’s. “

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 320 ($4.17) to GBX 330 ($4.30) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 330 ($4.30) to GBX 329 ($4.29) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 380 ($4.95) to GBX 350 ($4.56) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut Legal & General Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $257.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS LGGNY opened at $18.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.40. Legal & General Group has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

About Legal & General Group (Get Rating)

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Legal & General Group (LGGNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.