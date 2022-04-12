Zacks: Brokerages Expect PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $367.65 Million

Brokerages expect PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) to announce sales of $367.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $340.30 million to $395.00 million. PotlatchDeltic posted sales of $354.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PotlatchDeltic.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 26.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PCH. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 41.1% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCH traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,081. PotlatchDeltic has a 52-week low of $48.82 and a 52-week high of $65.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

