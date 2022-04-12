Zacks: Brokerages Expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.27 Million

Wall Street analysts expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) to report $33.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.80 million and the highest is $34.00 million. National CineMedia reported sales of $5.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 516.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full-year sales of $308.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $295.50 million to $327.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $394.83 million, with estimates ranging from $371.00 million to $431.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 304.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of National CineMedia stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.33. 18,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,737. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.97. National CineMedia has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $5.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.79%.

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 15,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $44,790.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 81.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 363.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 38.4% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234 shares during the period. 60.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National CineMedia Company Profile (Get Rating)

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

