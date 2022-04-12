Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.53. STORE Capital reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover STORE Capital.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 34.29%. The company had revenue of $209.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STOR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.86.

Shares of STOR opened at $29.51 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.91 and its 200-day moving average is $32.28. STORE Capital has a 12 month low of $28.32 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 154.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,906,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $959,974,000 after buying an additional 1,157,044 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,644,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,835,000 after purchasing an additional 134,716 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,766,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,261,000 after purchasing an additional 741,979 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 3.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,976,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,560,000 after purchasing an additional 323,382 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,835,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,151,000 after purchasing an additional 359,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

