Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2022

Equities research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVAGet Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.64) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.73) and the highest is ($0.59). Iovance Biotherapeutics posted earnings of ($0.51) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($2.23). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($1.92). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVAGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.45. 81,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,621,398. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.18 and a twelve month high of $33.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,489,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $283,337,000 after purchasing an additional 530,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 22.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,899,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,287 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,408,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,427,000 after purchasing an additional 460,699 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,339,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,684,000 after purchasing an additional 89,994 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,093,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,238,000 after purchasing an additional 705,576 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

