Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $467.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) will announce $467.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $393.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $594.00 million. Houlihan Lokey posted sales of $500.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full-year sales of $2.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Houlihan Lokey.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 34.96% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

In other news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.91, for a total value of $109,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,198,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 267,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,733,000 after acquiring an additional 21,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $82.13 on Tuesday. Houlihan Lokey has a 1 year low of $65.03 and a 1 year high of $122.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

About Houlihan Lokey (Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Houlihan Lokey (HLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.