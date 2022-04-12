Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) to Post -$0.41 EPS

Analysts expect Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.41) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Evolus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.32). Evolus reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 315.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolus will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($1.00). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Evolus.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.19. Evolus had a negative net margin of 46.96% and a negative return on equity of 60.65%. The company had revenue of $34.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.70 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on EOLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Evolus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

In other Evolus news, insider David Moatazedi sold 37,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $369,467.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Crystal Muilenburg sold 6,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $63,196.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,571 shares of company stock worth $503,592 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evolus by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,172,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,554,000 after buying an additional 45,024 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Evolus by 212.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 81,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Evolus by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,029,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,467,000 after purchasing an additional 646,907 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evolus during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,286,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Evolus by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 56,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. 31.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOLS stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Evolus has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $14.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.87.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

