Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.95 Per Share

Brokerages expect AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.19) and the highest is ($0.51). AnaptysBio posted earnings of ($0.66) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($3.72). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 91.49% and a negative return on equity of 14.95%.

ANAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Guggenheim cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AnaptysBio in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AnaptysBio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in AnaptysBio by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANAB opened at $25.09 on Friday. AnaptysBio has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $37.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.65.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

