Zacks: Analysts Expect S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.82 Billion

Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.82 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for S&P Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.20 billion and the lowest is $2.15 billion. S&P Global reported sales of $2.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full-year sales of $12.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.92 billion to $13.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.80 billion to $14.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $495.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.57.

In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total value of $1,475,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total transaction of $1,286,059.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,499,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 439.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 152.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $403.18. 98,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,031,802. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $398.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $431.61. S&P Global has a one year low of $363.54 and a one year high of $484.21. The stock has a market cap of $97.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

