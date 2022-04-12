Zacks: Analysts Expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.49 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $18.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.99 million and the highest is $19.44 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $81.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 77.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $87.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $82.81 million to $93.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $114.56 million, with estimates ranging from $100.23 million to $129.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 31.64% and a negative net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on RIGL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIGL. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,984,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,400 shares during the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,407,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 129.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,661,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 937,006 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,933,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 86.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,329,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 615,713 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RIGL stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.92. 1,029,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,907,336. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.90. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.32 million, a PE ratio of -26.55 and a beta of 1.42.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

