Zacks: Analysts Expect New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.05 Million

Brokerages expect New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) to announce $28.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.90 million. New York Mortgage Trust posted sales of $30.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will report full year sales of $128.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $104.10 million to $153.32 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $116.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover New York Mortgage Trust.

Several research analysts have commented on NYMT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jonestrading lowered their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised New York Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

NYMT stock remained flat at $$3.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. 151,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,593,996. New York Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 5.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 105.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 9,037 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 153,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 496,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 90,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 16,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

