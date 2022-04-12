Zacks: Analysts Expect DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) to Announce -$0.54 EPS

Equities analysts expect DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) to announce ($0.54) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for DICE Therapeutics’ earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DICE Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($2.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.54) to ($3.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DICE Therapeutics.

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DICE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of DICE Therapeutics stock opened at $17.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 29.77 and a quick ratio of 29.77. DICE Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $40.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DICE. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in DICE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

DICE Therapeutics Company Profile

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

