Zacks: Analysts Expect Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) will report ($0.67) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.66) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.68). Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.73) to ($2.61). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($4.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.74) to ($2.52). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.17. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.34) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

CYCC stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $2.36. 108,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,932. The stock has a market cap of $23.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.21. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $7.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day moving average of $3.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYCC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 210.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 322,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 218,448 shares during the period. Tri Locum Partners LP lifted its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 522,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 209,612 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 929.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 109,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 219.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 30,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. 37.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

