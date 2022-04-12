Zacks: Analysts Expect B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $511.40 Million

Analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) will announce $511.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $505.10 million and the highest is $516.10 million. B&G Foods reported sales of $505.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full year sales of $2.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow B&G Foods.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $571.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on B&G Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,409,000 after purchasing an additional 371,512 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in B&G Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 50,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 544,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,280,000 after purchasing an additional 15,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of B&G Foods stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,378. B&G Foods has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $36.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.79 and a 200-day moving average of $30.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 3.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 182.69%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

