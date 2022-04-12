Zacks: Analysts Expect ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to Announce $0.84 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.84 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.81. ABM Industries reported earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABM shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, December 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ABM Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ABM Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 8,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $397,113.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $92,629.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ABM Industries by 75.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 380,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after acquiring an additional 164,051 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in ABM Industries by 54.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at $891,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $47.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ABM Industries has a fifty-two week low of $38.44 and a fifty-two week high of $54.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

