Zacks: Analysts Anticipate UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to Post $5.40 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $5.40 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.19 and the highest is $5.88. UnitedHealth Group reported earnings of $5.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full-year earnings of $21.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.42 to $22.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $24.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.25 to $25.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.96.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Garcia acquired 2,146 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,123,890 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,524 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,407,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 974 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $537.44 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $374.03 and a 12-month high of $548.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $494.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $468.66. The stock has a market cap of $505.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

