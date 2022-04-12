Zacks: Analysts Anticipate nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) to Announce $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for nVent Electric’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.45. nVent Electric posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that nVent Electric will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for nVent Electric.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $669.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.40 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $138,815.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,648,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,637,000 after purchasing an additional 143,886 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 5.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,069,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,587,000 after purchasing an additional 193,445 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,099,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,763,000 after purchasing an additional 80,298 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,795,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,368,000 after purchasing an additional 137,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 17.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,734,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,314,000 after purchasing an additional 400,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

NVT stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.94. The company had a trading volume of 575,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,258. nVent Electric has a 52 week low of $27.89 and a 52 week high of $39.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

