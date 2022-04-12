Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.63 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for AGCO’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.73 billion. AGCO reported sales of $2.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AGCO will report full-year sales of $12.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.11 billion to $12.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.57 billion to $13.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AGCO.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS.

AGCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AGCO from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.82.

In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $105,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $3,295,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AGCO by 56.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in AGCO during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $137.25. 9,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,731. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.68. AGCO has a twelve month low of $108.56 and a twelve month high of $158.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.74%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

