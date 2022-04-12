Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,576 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of F5 by 39.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 13,596 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its position in F5 by 23.3% in the third quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in F5 by 2.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,422 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in F5 by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,819 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in F5 in the third quarter worth approximately $1,399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

F5 stock opened at $207.49 on Tuesday. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.34 and a 1-year high of $249.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.59.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.10. F5 had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $687.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. F5’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.95, for a total transaction of $33,622.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.98, for a total value of $208,379.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,029 shares of company stock worth $2,817,711. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on F5 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on F5 from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on F5 from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on F5 from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.12.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

