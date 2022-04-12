Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,394 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LHCG. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 312.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 322 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 591 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in LHC Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHCG stock opened at $167.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.04. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.42 and a 12-month high of $223.63.

LHC Group ( NASDAQ:LHCG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $583.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

LHCG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Benchmark cut LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $181.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.30.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

