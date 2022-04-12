Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 105,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of First Midwest Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 72,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 4.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 5.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 9.9% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 17,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 11.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock opened at $21.51 on Tuesday. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.41 and a 52-week high of $24.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.09.

First Midwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FMBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 25.27%. The firm had revenue of $183.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Midwest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.42.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

