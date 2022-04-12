Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 212,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETRN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 31,824 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,092,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,298,000 after buying an additional 536,622 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 8,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETRN opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.16. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 104.82%. The company had revenue of $246.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.02%.

ETRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.54.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

