Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.37 Million Investment in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 67,692 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMHC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 40.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 559,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,783,000 after buying an additional 162,192 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth $101,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,511,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 10,674 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $108,294.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,149 shares of company stock valued at $152,974. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMHC opened at $26.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.78. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $35.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.10. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TMHC. Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

